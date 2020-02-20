Anushka Sharma's Most Romantic Scenes With Salman Khan From 'Sultan'

The year 2016 witnessed the release of the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, blockbuster movie, Sultan. Sultan’s lead cast includes Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma. It was the first time this fresh pair was seen on-screen together. Fans loved the chemistry between the two actors, which made the movie one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Here are some of the best romantic scenes from Sultan that will make fans ‘aww’. Read ahead to know more-

Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan's most romantic scenes from Sultan

Sultan Ali Khan and Aarfa get to know each other

This scene from the movie is very relatable for every Indian. The two are seen sitting together at a nukkad, having cutting chai, lost in their conversation. The two are seen trying to get to know each other better and asking each other various questions about their life. The great chemistry between the two actors is clearly visible in the scene and you can easily fall in love with their adorable chat.

Sultan Ali Khan confesses his love to Aarfa

Sultan Ali Khan is a strong but shy man. Aarfa is a young, beautiful and an extrovert. While Sultan tries to confess his love for Aarfa, she shuts him down by calling him a ‘shit guy’. Sultan, coming from an uneducated background has no idea that she asked him to buzz off, and instead thinks that she confessed to having mutual feelings too. The scene is full of their cute banter and freshly brewing romance.

Aarfa comes for Sultan Ali Khan’s support

Despite everything that the couple goes through, by the end of the movie, Aarfa is still seen standing strongly next to Sultan when he needs her. Aarfa portrays the role of the perfect wife and is always there for her husband whenever needed. This emotional scene has the best dialogues and shows the pure romance between the two.

