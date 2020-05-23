Weekly Celeb Roundup: Find Out What Anushka Sharma Has Been Up To This Week

Anushka Sharma had a productive week as her latest Amazon Prime web series, Paatal Lok, made its premiere. She also had some amusing interactions on social media. Here is what Anushka Sharma has been up to during this week (May 17 to May 22).

Anushka Sharma spots a 'dinosaur on the loose', Nagpur Police gives hilarious reply

I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose ðŸ¦–ðŸ¦–ðŸ¦–ðŸ¤ªðŸ¤ªðŸ¤ª pic.twitter.com/mrYkICDApw — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 20, 2020

A few days ago, Anushka Sharma shared an amusing video on social media. She claimed that she spotted a 'dinosaur on the loose'. The video featured Virat Kohli as hilariously walked and acted like a dinosaur. Later, the Nagpur Police's replied to Anushka Sharma's post and asked if she needed a "rescue team".

Should we ask @MahaForest Dept to send a rescue team? https://t.co/gQ6IwmUWoa — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) May 20, 2020

Anushka Sharma supports 'good boys' from 'Paatal Lok'; says 'Working for their Dignity'

After the release of Paatal Lok, Anushka Sharma took to social media to thank the 'good boys' who were in the show. She shared photos of dogs and said that she wanted to help them "live a life of dignity". She also shared a list of organisations that help protect and care for dogs.

The love you have showered on these good boys and girls from #PaatalLok is justðŸ’œðŸ’œ.

Standing for them & helping them live a life of dignity is something I support and continually work towards…& if you’d like to lend your support to them, below is a list of a few organisations.. pic.twitter.com/w2JGP2N6JB — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 20, 2020

Anushka Sharma's 'Pataal Lok' rated No.1 on IMDb, star thanks fans for their love

Anushka Sharma's new Amazon Prime show, Pataal Lok, was recently rated Number 1 on IMDB. After Anushka learnt of this news, she took to social media to thank her fans and supporters. Moreover, many celebs also took to social media to praise Pataal Lok for its gripping storytelling.

Anushka Sharma's 'Paatal Lok' in legal trouble over casteist slur in the show

The Lawyers Guild recently served Anushka Sharma a legal notice. According to The Lawyers Guild, Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok has a castist slur that is hurtful to the Nepali Community. Nepali Communities in India also petitioned the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry to remove the slur from the show. According to the Gorkha community, the slur is not only hurtful but it also spreads hate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anushka Sharma calls Virat Kohli ‘jhoota' on Instagram, Sunil Chhetri falls about laughing

Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri recently had a live chat with each other on Instagram. During their conversation, Sunil Chhetri asked Virat Kohli why he fell asleep on the set of his wife Anushka Sharma's film. Virat Kohli revealed that he fell asleep as he was tired due to jet lag. However, Anushka Sharma yelled at him from the background and called him "jhoota". Sunil Chhetri could not help but laugh at this amusing interaction.

