Bhumi Pednekar, Anushka Sharma & Other Celebs Send Prayers For West Bengal & Odisha

Cyclone Amphan has affected the Eastern coast of India and the states of West Bengal and Odisha have faced the most effects of this cyclone. After the videos and pictures of the cyclone affecting the areas came out, many celebs took to their social media and expressed their prayers for the affected families. Celebs like Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal have written heartfelt messages for people in West Bengal and Odisha. Take a look at their posts here.

Bhumi Pednekar

On May 20, 2020, Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram story and expressed concern for people living in West Bengal and Odisha. In her story feed, she used a pink background and wrote: "We all are praying for everyone on the East Coast ... to everyone in West Bengal and Odisha please be safe and stay strong #amphancyclone". Take a look at the post here.

Vicky Kaushal

On May 21, 2020, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram story and wrote a heartfelt message. He used the create mode from Instagram and wrote: "Seeing some terrifying videos coming in from Kolkata. Praying for the safety and well being of the people residing in the regions affected by the cyclone". Take a look at the post here.

Rajkummar Rao

On May 21, 2020, Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram story and shared a heartfelt message for the people suffering in West Bengal and Odisha. He wrote "My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by #AmphanSuperCyclone and my deepest condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives. #PrayforWestBengal #PrayforOrissa". Take a look at the post here.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram story on May 21, 2020, and wrote how he felt about the terrible things happening in West Bengal and Odisha. She wrote: "It is heartbreaking to see the damage caused by #Cvc10neAmphan . My prayers are with everyone affected in Odisha and West Bengal ! Heartfelt condolences to all the families of the victims". Take a look at her post here to know more.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu shared a post that was not specifically for the cyclone, but that served as a ray of hope for all the bad things going on in the world right now. She expressed "I wish to see all these are some sort of tests we need to pass to get through to the next decade n somehow I feel we all shall pass with flying colours soon. Let's not give up hope". Take a Look at her post here.





