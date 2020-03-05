Anushka Sharma Cheers For Indian Women Cricket Team, Says 'Can't Wait For 8th Of March'

Recently, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma reacted after India women’s cricket team advanced to their maiden final of the T20 World Cup. The actor took to her social media handle and expressed her excitement for the upcoming final match. Anushka Sharma also praised the Indian women's cricket team for qualifying the semi-finals against England.

READ | Arjun Kapoor Wants Anushka Sharma To Get 'Rukhsana' Hairstyle Again; Check His Comment

Interestingly, on March 5, 2020, the World T20 semi-final match was held between India and England in Sydney. But heavy rainfalls over the SCG prevented to continue the match. The match was abandoned and as per the guidelines of the ICC, team India qualified for the finals. Though the Indians missed witnessing the game as the match with England was expected to be one of the most interesting matches of team India in World T20, many fans and celebrities congratulated team India on various social media platforms.

READ | Anushka Sharma Left Mesmerised By This Actor's 'legendary Expressions' In Iconic Film

Being one of them, Anushka Sharma, who is also the wife of Virat Kohli, sent some heartwarming wishes to the women's cricket team. In her tweet, she also expressed her disappointment that because of the rains, she missed witnessing a great match. On the other hand, actor Preity Zinta also showered love on team India.

Check out their tweets below:

Rain played spoilsport when we all wanted to witness a great match and see our girls in blue qualify to the finals ! But nonetheless , we will take this with both hands as well 😁 cannot wait for the 8th of March 🇮🇳🏏👧 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 5, 2020

READ | Anushka Sharma Shells Out Major Fitness Goals In Latest Video, Leaves Internet Surprised

READ | Anushka Sharma's Film 'Phillauri' Had Some Memorable Dialogues; Check Them Out

Women's World Cup 2020 Finals

The finals will be held on March 8, 2020. Interestingly, the same day will be celebrated as the International Women's Day worldwide. The second semi-final match is going on between team Australia and team South Africa and whoever qualifies the semi-final will play the final against team India. Many cricket experts have predicted that Australia might qualify for the finals of Women's World Cup 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.