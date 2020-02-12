These Anushka Sharma Outfits Will Help You Ace Your Valentine's Day Date

Anushka Sharma is a very talented Indian actor who has proved her merit with multiple movies. She is also an active fashion enthusiast who sets style trends every day. The 31-year-old star also has a clothing line called Nush. She is as an inspiration to many, so let us take a look at some pictures where the actor has donned beautiful clothes.

Read Also: Anushka Sharma's Eye Makeup Looks To Take Inspiration From For Your Party

Anushka Sharma is the style inspiration you need for your Valentine's Day date

Read Also: Deepika Padukone Inspired Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Every Occasion

Anushka Sharma looks gorgeous in the first picture wearing the printed summer dress. She left her hair loose and kept the makeup minimal. In the second picture, she looks very beautiful in her light blue shoulderless trap dress. She kept her hair tied for this one but her stunning light blue shades stole the show.

Anushka Sharma looks very attractive in the polka-dot jumpsuit carrying a yellow umbrella. She tied her hair into a bun on her head and wore a pair of shades. In the second picture, she looks charming in a revealing black top and red skirt. She kept her hair loosely tied, wore very simple red earrings, perfect red and black stilettos, and a set of bangles on the hand.

Read Also: Urvashi Rautela And Other B'Town Actors Who Featured In Yo Yo Honey Singh's Music Videos

Anushka Sharma looks breathtaking in both black dresses. The actor carried both the dresses with equal ease and elegance. She tied her hair loosely for the first one and tied her hair into a bun for the second one. The black strap-on stilettos rounded off her second look perfectly.

Read Also: Anushka Sharma's Hiatus From Bollywood Is Important According To Her, Know Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.