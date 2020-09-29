Anushka Sharma Thrilled At Virat & Co's super Over Win: 'Too Exciting For A Pregnant Lady'

Anushka Sharma expressed the thrill of watching her husband, Indian skipper Virat Kohli take his team to the winning side in the IPL match on Monday. Kohli led his Bangalore team to victory as he hit the winning runs in a nerve-wracking Super Over at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitted against the Mumbai team. Soon after the game wrapped up, Anushka, who watched the match on TV, took to Instagram stories and quipped that the match was "too exciting for a pregnant lady". She also praised Bangalore for their innings and exclaimed, "What a team".

Have a look:

Read | Anushka Sharma shames Sunil Gavaskar for accusing her over Virat Kohli; demands he explain

Bangalore beat Mumbai in a thrilling contest that went into the Super Over on Monday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai in the Dream11 IPL. Chasing a huge target of 202, Mumbai were down and out of the game, however, a stunning 58-ball 99 by Ishan Kishan and a blistering 24-ball 60 by Kieron Pollard brought the Men in Blue back into the game, which ended in a tie at the end of 20 overs as the game went into the Super Over. Virat Kohli also posted his excitement after the game on Twitter and expressed pride in the character shown by his team.

Thrilling game of cricket. Proud of the character shown by the team. 💪💪 @RCBTweets #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/k8Jqb8Bg1S — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 28, 2020

Read | Sunil Gavaskar’s 'distasteful' comment on Anushka Sharma sparks outrage, read what he said

Meanwhile, on the home front, Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January 2021. The duo announced the good news shortly before their departure to Dubai for the Dream11 IPL 2020 season amid the lockdown. The couple made the announcement on social media with an adorable post. The caption to it reads, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021".

Read | Sunil Gavaskar explains statement after Anushka Sharma slams him for 'distasteful' remark

Read | World Gratitude Day: Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump, thanks 'those who showed kindness'

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.