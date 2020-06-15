Popular Films Rejected By Anushka Sharma Her Fans Must Check Out

Anushka Sharma has starred in several commercially successful films over the years. Her movies that remain widely popular include Band Baaja Baarat, Pari, NH10, PK, Ladies VS Ricky Bahl, and many more. Listed below are some of the films rejected by Anushka Sharma that became successful. Read on:

Films rejected by Anushka Sharma

3 Idiots

This film is widely regarded as one of the most iconic Bollywood movies of all time. Anushka Sharma auditioned for this blockbuster film. However, Hirani went for a more experienced actor for this one and chose Kareena Kapoor Khan instead of Sharma. 3 Idiots went on to become a huge success and has a rating of 8.4 on IMDb.

Ki and Ka

This is another hit film starring Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Reportedly the film was written keeping lead actor Kareena in mind but the makers were unsure if the actor would sign for the film. The film was thus first taken up to Anushka who turned it down and later, the role went to Kareena. The film was noted for its unique take on modern relationships and received massive hype at its release. Check out the trailer below:

Tamasha

Tamasha is one of Imtiaz Ali's most popular films. The film's director first approached Anushka for the role of Tara but Anushka was not happy with it, reportedly, and turned the film down. The film later went to Deepika Padukone. The lead actors received massive praise for their performance in the film. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.3.

2 States

This is another hit film that was first taken up to Anushka Sharma. The actor, however, reportedly, did not find the script to be very gripping and turned it down. The film later went to Alia Bhatt who impressed critics with her performance. The film starring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has an IMDb rating of 6.9.

Baar Baar Dekho

This is a highly popular film starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. The film was first taken up to Anushka Sharma. Farhan Akhtar was reportedly known to have approached Sharma with the film. However, Anushka could not come on board with this one and the film eventually went on to Katrina Kaif. The film has an IMDb rating of 5.3

