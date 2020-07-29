Anushka Sharma Calls Herself 'the Big Chiller' As She Treats Fans With Goofy Selfies

Anushka Sharma on Wednesday afternoon treated her fans to two cute goofy selfies on her Instagram story. As seen in the photos, Anushka looks all relaxed in a blue and white striped top as she snuggled in her blanket. The caption on the first selfie read, "The big chiller." The next selfie gives a glimpse of her goofy side. The caption on the picture read: "Surprise." Check them out here.

Anushka Sharma's photos

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma also participated in the on-going campaign of spreading messages and awareness about female unity and empowerment, by posting a black and white picture of herself. The NH10 actor was nominated by her Zero co-star Katrina Kaif, Anaita Adajania and others. With the picture, Sharma penned a lengthy note. She wrote, "It takes a lot more effort, strength, perseverance, wisdom, knowledge, patience & grit for us to navigate life as the world has always been skewed against us. No one knows this better than us. Standing together in solidarity and not falling for the trap that is constantly laid down for us is our victory."

Speaking about the 'success' of one woman, Sharma penned that "the success of one woman will only benefit many others and lay the foundation for little girls to aspire to be their true expression not what is laid out for them". The PK actor wrote that she bows down to all the women who have inspired her and have lifted her when she needed it. Sharma further nominated Shraddha Kapoor and others.

As World Nature Conservation Day is observed every year on July 28 to increase the awareness about different practices to conserve the natural resources of the planet, Anushka shared several pictures of herself that see her embracing nature. Anushka Sharma on Tuesday urged fans to always remember that Earth is beautiful and that every one should let it be that way.

She took to Instagram and highlighted the importance of a 'healthy environment'. She wrote, "Our lives, what we breathe, where we live, what we eat and our species’ and other species existence is directly related to Mother Nature."

Anushka Sharma's Instagram post

