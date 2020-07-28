World Nature Conservation Day: Anushka Sharma urges people to protect natural resources

On the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day, a host of celebrities are taking to their social media handles to spread awareness about environment conservation. Actress Anushka Sharma who is a nature lover shared a series of breath-taking pictures of her rendezvous with nature on Instagram. The actress even and pen a note while describing the alarming need to conserve the resources. Anushka made an appeal to all her fans with the note to protect and preserve the environment.

Anushka Sharma's plea to preserve the environment

Her first picture was from her trekking trips with husband Virat Kohli while the other ones show the Ladies vs Rickey Behl actress enjoying herself in front of a waterfall. While captioning her posts, Anushka wrote that a healthy environment is a foundation for a stable and productive society. Further, she wrote that the lives of every human starting from what they eat, breathe, where they live, the existence of other species is directly related to Mother Nature.

Anushka tried to spread awareness by advocating steps towards conservation of resources which includes being respectful, providing protection, and co-existing in harmony with Nature. She urged people to participate in environment conservation practices where they can protect, conserve and sustainably manage their natural resources. She encouraged her followers to volunteer in conserving the natural resources as, in her opinion, small steps are taken collectively lead to impactful changes.

Another nature love and a climate warrior, actress Bhumi Pednekar was the first one to leave a comment under her post with several heart-shaped emoticons.

Anushka has time and again proved that she is also a responsible citizen. Last month, on World Environment Day, Anushka urged all to treat plant and animal species with kindness for a healthier, today, and tomorrow. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka is basking in the success of her two productions back to back. The first being Paatal Lok and the other one being Bulbbul. The actress was last seen in Anand L. Rai’s directorial film Zero alongside Katrina Kaif. Ever since then, the actress has been tight-lipped about her upcoming acting projects.

