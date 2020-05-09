Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra & Other Bollywood Celebs' Top Instagram Posts This Week

Bollywood celebrities on Instagram have created quite a storm this week. Among them are Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others who made headlines with their posts on their respective social media handles. Here's a look back at what these stars shared on Instagram.

Top Instagram posts of the week

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli bid adieu to Bruno

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will miss the 'connection of a lifetime' as they took to their social media handles on Wednesday to announce the death of their dog- Bruno. Anushka shared a photo on Instagram in which she can be seen striking a pose with the fur, and her husband Virat. The NH10 actor captioned the photo with a heart emoji and wrote, "Bruno. RIP." Here is Anushka’s post:

Kareena Kapoor shares old pic of Rishi Kapoor, RD Burman & parents Randhir- Babita

Diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a vintage picture of her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita along with her late uncle Rishi Kapoor and music composer RD Burman. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Irreplaceable”. The photo sees young Babita holding RD Burman's hand, as Randhir and Rishi stand next to her. The pic left fans in the awe of late legendary star Rishi Kapoor's charming persona.

Tiger Shroff croons Varun Dhawan's song

Tiger Shroff was a part of the grand 'I for India' concert featuring more than 85 Indian and global stars who came together to raise funds for 'GiveIndia Covid-19 relief'. As a part of it, Tiger crooned Varun Dhawan's song- Theher Ja from the movie, October. The caption to the video read, "Trieeddd to sing one of my fav songs from one of my fav films. About last nights COVID Concert for our COVID warriors." Varun Dhawan dropped a fun comment on the video that read, "I bet tony can’t do this" which caught all the eyeballs. Take a look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets a pretty princess makeover

With the Coronavirus pandemic spread all over the world, many major events and gatherings around the globe have been cancelled for 2020. Amid which, Priyanka Chopra decided to host her own fashion gala at home with her family. The Quantico star shared a glimpse of her look put together by her little niece Krishna Sky Sarkisian that stormed the internet.

Deepika Padukone pens heartening note for Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone and late actor Irrfan Khan's movie, Piku, clocked 5 years on May 8. Deepika took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback picture with Irrfan from the sets of the film. In the picture, the duo is all smiles and seems like they are having fun over a particular scene. She also penned down a beautiful poem in Hindi and remembered her dear friend Irrfan.

