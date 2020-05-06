Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Share News Of Their Dog's Demise; Fans Mourn Bruno With Them

Earlier on Wednesday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared the news of the demise of their pet dog, Bruno. The celebrity couple took to their social media handles and shared pictures with Bruno. Virat Kohli in his post wrote that Bruno had graced their lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime with everyone around him. Check out the picture shared by Virat Kohli below.

Read | Paatal Lok Trailer Called 'brutal' As Fans Can't Wait To Watch Anushka Sharma's Web Series

Virat Kohli shares a picture of his pet dog Bruno

Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/R1XSF3ES5o — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 6, 2020

Anushka Sharma too shared the news of Bruno's demise

Anushka Sharma too shared an adorable picture where Bruno can be seen relaxing with the couple. In her post, she wrote, “Bruno. RIP.” Check out the picture below.

As soon as the posts went up, fans flooded the posts with sympathetic comments. They mourned over the couple’s loss and wrote ‘RIP’ for Bruno. Here are some fan comments.

Fan Comments

Read | Anushka Sharma To Priyanka Chopra: Here's How Your Favourite Celebs Spent Their Weekend

Loosing someone always hurts! #AnushkaSharma and #ViratKohli mourn the passing away of their dog Bruno by sharing these #throwback pictures. pic.twitter.com/YSrHzyNjiI — Filmfare (@filmfare) May 6, 2020

Sorry for your loss. It's perhaps no coincidence that these 11 years have coincided with the best years of your career. — Rahul Fernandes (@newspaperwallah) May 6, 2020

Rest in peace. Dogs always come and change our lives for the better in so many immeasurable ways... — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) May 6, 2020

RIP Bruno💔💔



My jaan enjoyed a lot with you, thnx for giving him smiles for 11 years💓💓 pic.twitter.com/IsUsVnXRtt — Biggest Virat💓fan -parmeet (@ImVk5fan) May 6, 2020

Sir, I understand your feelings..jb koi apna jo kaafi lambe time tk saath rhe aur jb wo Kisi din aese hi chla jaata hai tb 💔 , chahe wo koi human ho ya animal feeling will be same😢 #RipBruno @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/p8evo6jPci — Abhishek Kohli (@im_ur_abhi18) May 6, 2020

RIP Bruno 💔💔

Again a lot of thnx for making our love #ViratKohli smile and enjoy with u for about 11 years 💓💓 pic.twitter.com/FYjw2OPIvu — Biggest Virat💓fan -parmeet (@ImVk5fan) May 6, 2020

Read | Anushka Sharma Wishes 'Paatal Lok' Director With BTS Pic From Sets Of 'Pari' On His B'day

Read | Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Mourn The Loss Of Pet Bruno, Share Adorable Throwback Pics

Image Credits: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.