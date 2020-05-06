Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Share News Of Their Dog's Demise; Fans Mourn Bruno With Them

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared the news of the loss of their pet dog Bruno. Soon, their fans flooded their posts with sympathetic comments.

virat kohli

Earlier on Wednesday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared the news of the demise of their pet dog, Bruno. The celebrity couple took to their social media handles and shared pictures with Bruno. Virat Kohli in his post wrote that Bruno had graced their lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime with everyone around him. Check out the picture shared by Virat Kohli below.

Virat Kohli shares a picture of his pet dog Bruno

Anushka Sharma too shared the news of Bruno's demise

Anushka Sharma too shared an adorable picture where Bruno can be seen relaxing with the couple. In her post, she wrote, “Bruno. RIP.” Check out the picture below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

As soon as the posts went up, fans flooded the posts with sympathetic comments. They mourned over the couple’s loss and wrote ‘RIP’ for Bruno. Here are some fan comments.

Fan Comments

