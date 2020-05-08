Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Ultra Glamorous In This New BTS Video; Watch Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a BTS video on her Instagram stories where she can be seen taking the glamour game up a notch. In the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen walking to her vanity van and as she enters the vanity van, the actor admires herself in front of the camera. She then goes on to apply some makeup and soon tells her assistant that she is ready for the shot.

From what it looks like, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to reunite with her ex-manager, Poonam Damania as she launched her own entertainment celebrity management firm. The official page of Poonam Damania's Versis Entertainment shared the video, and Kareena then shared it on her handle too. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's video below.

Seeing this video, fans were all happy as they were able to watch her behind the scenes. Fans went on to praise the actor and as they went on writing all things nice in the comment section. Some of the fans said, “I don’t know why... I am just watching it in a loop,” “BEAUTIFULLLLLLL,” “Stunnnnnnniggg,” and many more. Check out a few more comments below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has currently been very active on social media; she goes on to share several pictures giving fans a glimpse into her personal and professional life. The actor is currently spending time with her husband, Saif Ali Khan and son, Taimur Ali Khan in her Mumbai home due to the lockdown.

She also shares a few pictures of baby Taimur trying on various activities at home. Kareena recently shared a picture where Saif can be seen giving Taimur a haircut and it is too cute to miss.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is reported to be an official remake of the 1994 American film titled Forrest Gump. As per reports, the movie is currently in its filming stage and is expected to hit the silver screens in December 2020. It was also reported that the film might get pushed for another release date due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, no official statement was given regarding the same.

