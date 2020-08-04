Anushka Sharma Reveals If Everyone Around Her Enquire About 'kids' Preeti Aunty Style

Anushka Sharma recently hosted a Question and Answer session on Instagram. Among the host of questions that greeted the actor was whether everyone around her asked her also asked her about her family planning. The actor's reply to this is hilarious. Here's what this is about.

Anushka Sharma's reveals who asks her about kids the most

On Anushka Sharma's Instagram story, the actor hosted a Question and Answer session for fans. According to her social media story, it seems too many carbs made her buzz with energy and this is where she got her energy to handle her million fans. Take a look at her Instagram story:

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Being 'spoiled At Home By Virat Kohli With Chocolates'; Shares Pictures

One of her fans asked Anushka Sharma whether everyone around her kept asking her about when will she have kids and start a family. The question was, "People around you keep asking you for kid?" To this Anushka gave an honest answer saying, "No. No-one at all. Only social media pe". Take a look Anusha's reply:

Meanwhile, recently Anushka Sharma flaunted chocolate eclairs prepared by Virat Kohli. She shared the picture along with the message that this was how she was getting spoiled during the lockdown by her husband. The dessert seemed like a favourite of Anushka. Take a look here:

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Pens An Empowering Note As She Participates In The Black & White Challenge

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will be celebrating three years of their marriage in December 2020. The couple got married on December 11, 2017 in a dreamy, fairytale wedding in Tuscany, Italy. Anushka and Virat looked ethereal dressed in pastel Sabyasachi outfits. Many photos and videos from their wedding keep circulating the internet even now.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero. In the movie, she played the role of a scientist suffering from cerebral palsy. However, the movie failed to create magic at the box office. It was helmed by Aanand L Rai.

Since then, Anushka Sharma seems to have taken a hiatus from her acting career. However, she is still active in the showbiz having successfully produced two web content. Under the banner of her production house, Clean Slate Films, Anushka along with her brother, Karnesh produced the webs series called Pataal Lok which created quite a stir. Recently she also produced the Netflix film based on supernaturalism called Bulbbul which is based on a family's story residing in the presidential Bengal.

Also Read: World Nature Conservation Day: Anushka Sharma Urges People To Protect Natural Resources

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Shares BTS Of A Game That Called Her ‘dumb’, Says ‘you’re Dumb, Bada Aaya'

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Delightfully Devours Vada Pav On A Rainy Day, Says "somebody Stop Me"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.