Anushka Sharma Reveals Her 'current Favourite Accessory', Shares A Cute Photo

Ever since Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma shared first pictures with their daughter after her birth, fans of the two have been excitedly waiting for the couple to share more updates about the little one whom they have named Vamika. Recently, Anushka took to Instagram and shared a picture that shows her posing with a 'burp cloth' on her shoulder. Calling it a “current favourite accessory” the actress shared a picture where she can be seen pouting and posing with the cloth.

Anushka Sharma shares her favourite accessory

Clicking a mirror selfie, the actress looks radiant in a black T-shirt and black pair of leggings with a white and grey burp cloth on her shoulder. The burp cloth is required for newborn babies who need to burp every time they drink milk. They are held up on a shoulder and patted on their backs until they burp and that is when the cloth comes in handy. Apart from sharing her current duties while embracing motherhood, the actress also gave a glimpse of her spectacular home. The living room can be seen well decorated with peach walls and also has large trees painted on it to add more aesthetic beauty to the décor.

Read: Anushka Sharma's Daughter Vamika Receives Love From Actor's Doppelganger Julia Michaels

Read: Meaning Of Vamika: Here's The Meaning Of Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Daughter's Name

Earlier, the couple had shared the first glimpse of their daughter and revealed that they had named their bundle of joy as 'Vamika'. Anushka Sharma shared a photo where she is holding the baby, and the father is looking at the little one with twinkling eyes, as the beautiful balloons completed the setting. The Pari star wrote that they had lived together with ‘love, presence, and gratitude’ as a way of life but their first child had taken it to a ‘whole new level!’. She added that Vamika had given them ‘Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions’. The actor also wrote that Sleep was ‘elusive’ but their hearts were 'SO full..'The duo conveyed their gratitude to their fans for their 'wishes, prayers, and good energy.'

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma had announced on January 11 that they were blessed with a baby girl.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," the star batsman wrote.

Read: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Share First Glimpse Of Daughter, Reveal Little One's Name

Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spotted Outside Mumbai Clinic For 1st Time After Birth Of Baby

(Image credit: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.