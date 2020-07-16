Anushka Sharma Shares 'oil Pulling Morning Ritual' In A Series Of Cute Pictures With Doggo

During the lockdown, several celebrities have been sharing their tips on being healthy and fit. Among the many, actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday took to her social media handle to share the morning routine of dental hygiene. The actor revealed that she does the oil pulling method every morning to get rid of the toxins from her body.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma shared pictures where she can be seen sitting and playing with her pet dog, Dude. In the other picture, the actor can be seen sitting and swishing some oil in her mouth. Along with the picture, Anushka went on to reveal to her fans about her morning ritual.

Anushka revealed that her morning ritual of oil pulling in the company of her furry friend. She also went on to explain what oil pulling it all about. She wrote that ‘oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practise known as "kavala" or "gundusha",’ She also added that it is a dental technique that involves swishing some oil in the mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out.’

Anushka also said that this action is excellent for dental hygiene and health as it draws out toxins from the body. She concluded saying, “As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this. Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too.” Take a look at her post below.

Seeing this picture, fans went on to thank her for sharing her daily routine with them. Some also went on to praise her and her doggo. The post received several likes and positive comments from netizens. One of the users wrote, “thanks ma’am”, and the other one wrote “such a cute pic”. Check out a few more comments below.

About oil pulling method

Oil pulling is an ancient practice involving mouth swishing of oil to kill bacteria and facilitate oral hygiene. It's also associated with Ayurveda, India's traditional medicine method. According to researchers, it shows that oil pulling can kill mouth bacteria and improve dental health. Many practitioners of alternative medicine also revealed that it can help cure many diseases. The oil pulling method also has several benefits such as help reduce bad breath, prevent cavities, improve gum health, and much more.

