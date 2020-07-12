Making Of Anushka Sharma's 'Yo Haryana Say' From NH10; Watch Video

NH10 stars Anushka Sharma, Neil Bhoopalam, Darshan Kumar, Deepti Naval, and Ravi Jhankal. The Navdeep Singh-directorial revolves around a young couple, whose road trip takes a different turn after an encounter with a group of gangsters. The title of the movie refers to the National Highway 10, which connects Delhi to Fazilka in Punjab. NH10 marks the production debut of Anushka Sharma.

The production banners like Clean Slate Films, Phantom Films, and Eros International co-produced the thriller movie. While Sudip Sharma wrote NH10, the makers got inspiration from some real-life honour killing cases to create their project. The flick released on March 13, 2015, and opened to a positive response from the critics and the audience alike. It went on to become a sleeper hit. The shooting of NH10 took place in Gurgaon (Haryana), and Jodhpur (Rajasthan). So, here’s how the filming went in Haryana. Read on:

Anushka Sharma's Yo Haryana Say video

Filmmaker Navdeep Singh reportedly revealed that he chose to shoot in and around Gurgaon, also known as the Mewat region. That location is economically deprived. Moreover, the director opted for Haryana as the backdrop for NH10. He chose it as various incidents similar to those in the movie had happened there. So, the makers released a video Yo Haryana Say, to showcase how the filming went in the state.

The fun making video features locals of Haryana attempting to pronounce Anushka Sharma’s name. Moving ahead, it shows the makers and actors revealing their experience as a part of the movie. Sharma recalls how they hired local actors from Hisar and Rohtak after auditioning them as the producers thought that casting them would make the characters look real. She also describes that while the Haryanvi actors spoke dialogues, there were other things apart from the accent that they would add in the lines.

Also read: Sangeita Chauhaan Shares Beautiful Invite For Her Wedding With Manish Raisinghan

Also read: Kim Kardashian's Pet History; From Rocky The Boxer To White & Black Pomeranians

In the making video, actor Darshan Kumar explains how he tried to make his accent perfect by listening to Haryanvi songs. He adds how they all interacted with the locals around National Highway 10 to observe their behaviour and body language. Furthermore, the actor took workshops for the same. According to reports, Kumar did not interact with Anushka Sharma on the sets as he wanted to be in-character for the movie. The video concludes with the makers having a gala time with the locals of the state.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan And Shatrughan Sinha's 'Kaala Patthar' Movie Trivia

Also read: Samantha Akkineni Gushes Over Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka's Pre-wedding Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.