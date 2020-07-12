Anushka Sharma's 'Beech Beech Mein': Making Of The Song From 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' | WATCH

Anushka Sharma is a popular actor and producer in Bollywood. The actor is not only known for her incredible acting chops but also her unique fashion statement. Anushka Sharma never fails to entertain the audience and her fans by her work. The actor has performed in numerous successful movies, including Jab Harry Met Sejal, PK, NH 10, Sanju, and Band Baaja Baaraat, to name a few.

Anushka Sharma’s performance in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Jab Harry Met Sejal was adored by her fans. The film features Anushka Sharma in the lead role. Take a look at the making of the peppy song Beech Beech Mein, which was shared by the makers of the film starring Anushka Sharma and other lead actors.

'Beech Beech Mein', read more about the making of this song-

In the video, the lead actors express their views on the set up of the song. They hilariously say that it is really sad that we are fighting with our stress and combating with difficulties by enjoying this peppy song. So, basically in the film, this is the scene where Harry and Sejal are dealing with some of their problems in their respective lives. But they decide to dance and sing and enjoy the moment by forgetting the issues in their life.

Anushka Sharma is in two-party outfits in this making of the song Beech Beech Mein. One of her dress is a yellow off-shoulder top paired it with leather bottoms, and the other one is a sequin short skirt and shimmery silver crop top with a black blazer. The actors are really working hard to make the song look perfect, but in the meantime also enjoying those moments with each other. The director of the film, Imtiaz Ali is seen thanking Anushka Sharma, for doing the work so efficiently and with all her heart. So, have a look at all the Afsaanas from the making of the song, Beech Beech Mein, here in this video.

About the film, 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'-

Jab Harry Met Sejal revolves around Harry & Sejal’s journey across Europe. The film starts with basically a search for Sejal’s engagement ring which makes Harry understand love and relationships better. And while wandering around with Harry, Sejal experiences her newfound freedom. She also feels secured and solaced in Harry’s company while finding her ring. And while all this is going on, you will get to see a lot of things such as love, life, lies, thrill, and fantasy.

