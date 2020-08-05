Anushka Sharma Reveals What Makes Her Lose Patience, Details Inside

Anushka Sharma, who is currently quarantining with husband Virat Kohli, recently took to her Instagram handle to host an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session with her fans. On August 4, Sharma took to her IG story and wrote, "I've had a lot of carbs and buzzing with energy. Ask me an interesting Q?". During her interactive session, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor spilled the beans about what makes her lose patience.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Says 'Fear Is An Imposter And Not Real' Over Instagram Q&A Session

Anushka doesn't like it when people don't respect personal boundaries

During her AMA session on Instagram, Anushka answered a bunch of interesting questions by fans. She also made some intriguing revelations, including her food choices, her take on handling negativity, what annoys hubby Virat the most, and also opened up on what makes her lose patience. When a fan asked her, "What makes you lose your patience?", Anushka had a couple of things to share which make her lose patience.

The 32-year-old wrote, "When people don’t do their job with commitment but just for the sake of doing". She also added, "When someone does not respect personal boundaries". Check out her post below:

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Reveals How She Deals With Negative Energy During Her AMA

On the other hand, she also revealed one thing about her which beloved husband and cricketer Virat Kohli hates the most. After one user asked, "What's that one thing you would do irritate/annoy Virat?", Anushka jokingly answered the question writing, "If I beat him in any board game and then rub it in." She continued, "He hates losing in anything!". Thus, it's clear that the husband-wife duo is quite passionate about their job and commitments, both professionally and personally.

There have multiple instances wherein the Pari actor has lost her patience. A couple of years back, the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team had shared a video on his Twitter handle, wherein her ladylove is seen lashing out at an individual for littering on the streets. As mentioned in her IG story, Anushka Sharma has lost her calm several times when media personnel has invaded her personal boundaries.

Back in the day, when the love birds were dating each other and had decided to keep their relationship under wraps, there have been several instances wherein the diva was asked about her relationship status with Kohli. Back then, she didn't shy away from blatantly setting the record straight by calling it a private matter.

Also Read | From Dosa To Panni Puri, Here's A Street Food Guide Courtesy Anushka Sharma

Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/p8flrmcnba — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2018

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Reveals If Everyone Around Her Enquire About 'kids' Preeti Aunty Style

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.