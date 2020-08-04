From Dosa To Panni Puri, Here's A Street Food Guide Courtesy Anushka Sharma

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma is one of the fittest actors. Back in the year 2018, Anushka announced that she has turned vegetarian but her love for street food has never changed ever since she was a child. In a recent Q&A session that was hosted by her on Instagram, the actor gave her fans an insight into her street food choices. From tasty dosa’s to tea, she was seen revealing about the best street food she has tasted so far. Take a look at it here:

Masala Dosa from CTR

When one of her fans asked her about Masala Dosa from Central Tiffin Room (CTR). The actor expressed her excitement saying that she has one last time when she was in Bengaluru. For the unversed, CTR is a heritage restaurant in northwest Bangalore which was established back in the year 1920. The place is popular for its Masala Dosas that comes in several variants, be it buttered or cheesy.

Momos and Paani puri

One of her fans asked Anushka whether she likes Momos or Paani puri. The actor couldn’t choose between the two delicacies, however, she revealed that she loves the veg Momos that are made by her mother. Talking about Paani puri, the actor suggested her fans have Paani Puri from the stall which is located at Sanjeev Enclave, Andheri. She mentioned that it is her favourite.

Veg Puff and Cream Bun

During the Q&A session, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor also expressed her love for veg puffs and cream buns. She added that she puffs and buns that comes out of City Bakery are the best she has ever tasted. The bakery is located at Dr. Annie Besant Road, near Worli Naka in Mumbai.

Tea

Anushka is also very specific when it comes to tea. Revealing her love for tea, she said that she came across Chef Alon’s tea from her last trip to Bhutan. Sharing the picture of the tea bottle, the Anushka disclosed that she yet loves the taste of Bhutan’s tea. Not only that, but she also thanked the Chef for gifting her the tea.

