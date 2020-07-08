Anushka Sharma & Salman Khan's Making Of The '440 Volt' Song Is Too Fun To Watch

Salman Khan paired opposite Anushka Sharma in the film Sultan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film followed the life of a middle-aged wrestler who gives up on his career after the death of his son. Years later, he decides to get back to wrestling to regain his lost respect. The movie received positive reviews from the critics and went on to become a blockbuster film. The soundtrack in the film was also loved by the audience. A dance number 440 Volt from the film Sultan was most-loved by the audience. Watch the making of this popular dance track.

Making of the song 440 volt

The song 440 volt featured Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan. The director of Sultan, Ali Abbas Zafar spoke about the concept behind making a song like 440 volt was to show people how a boy from a very different background or soil falls in love with a girl. Music Directors Vishal and Shekhar said that the song was an item song as well as a love song. The makers wanted to make a song that was soothing to listen to as well as electrifying.

Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant shared that they wanted to bring the imagination of a boy from a small town who loves a girl and wants to woo her, on the big screen. Speaking about the song, Anushka Sharma shared that the song was about a couple hanging out together and eating at places. She also shared that Sultan (Salman Khan), fantasies a few events in his mind and makers did an excellent job in switching from his expectation to the reality and back and perfectly portrayed it on the big screen.

The entire team enjoyed themselves while shooting for the film as well as the song. While filming for 440 volt, they went a little extra with the props and the costume. They coloured the beards of the junior artists in the song and also built tall scarecrows inside farms in Haryana.

On the last day of their shooting, they built a huge set inside a village. The villagers however though that there was a fest in their village and gathered around sets. Later, when they got to know that Salman Khan was supposed to be shooting over there, the crowd went crazy and gathered around to see him. Despite the difficulties, the makers managed to finish shooting for the song.

