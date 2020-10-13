Anushka Sharma Sends Her Love To The Old Couple Who Owns 'Baba Ka Dhaba', Take A Look

Actor Anushka Sharma recently shared a post by Humans of Bombay on her Instagram story. The post was about an elderly couple who runs a small food shop called Baba Ka Dhaba. Take a look at what Anushka thought and more about the post in the article below:

Anushka Sharma praises Baba Ka Dhaba owners

In her post, Anushka mentioned that people with good intentions don't need a book fed education in her Instagram story post. She also added a joined hands emoji as she shared the post with her fans and followers on Instagram. The story seemed to have touched Anushka deeply.

Check out the original post

In the post, fans can see the Baba Ka Dhaba elderly couple smiling. They both seem very happy and even show a thumbs up sign in the picture. The caption of the post talks about the journey of this couple.

In the caption, it is mentioned that the couple got married when they were just children in Azamgarh, UP. The couple were friends for a very long time and when they got a bit older, they moved in with each other. The post stated how the couple shares 50-50 responsibilities and also started 'Baba Ka Dhaba' together. The caption also detailed many other aspects of the couple's life.

Many fans and admirers liked and commented on the post. Most fans thought the story was heart touching. Other fans added that they really admired the couple. Take a look at fans' reaction on the original story:

Anushka Sharma's Instagram posts

Actor Anushka Sharma is very active on her Instagram and recently shared a couple of snaps of herself on her page. In this post, fans can see the actor in a swimsuit and her baby bump is visible. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kholi will soon welcome a baby in January 2021. The post's caption had a very beautiful quote, the quote read - "Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance" - Eckhart Tolle. Take a look at her post:

