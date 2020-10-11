IPL 2020: Anushka Sharma's Flying Kiss To Virat Kohli's Hand-on-heart Moment 'wins' Match

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Virat Kohli powered his team Bangalore to victory in the Dream11 IPL match at Dubai on Saturday against Chennai with an unbeaten 52-ball 90 to guide his side to a total of 169/4. He smashed the 38th fifty of his IPL career in the match and what made it special was his wife Anushka Sharma's cheer for him. In some adorable pictures that have gone viral on Twitter, Virat Kohli can be seen aiming the bat at a visibly pregnant Anushka while she showered cheers and flying kisses on the skipper for his performance in the match.
Anushka Sharma looked radiant in a blue flowy dress as she played the perfect cheerleader for her husband from the stands at the International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Smitten Virushka fans have made the cute and priceless moment between the duo viral as many have even credited Anushka for the win.
#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma ❤— vijay (@Vijay42765524) October 10, 2020
Today cute moment😍@RCBTweets @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma #CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/Xbji1mf2fg
VERY BEAUTIFUL ME THINKS ❤️#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #Virushka pic.twitter.com/gEY4cjwyKn— ✨ (@sparklesmileye) October 10, 2020
Congratulations Anushka Sharma. You take all the credits today. ❤️ Virat Kohli played well today only because of you.— Karthi (@The_Hitwicket) October 10, 2020
Yes if he can fail because of her, he can succeed because of her too. Logics.#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/9DS262ft7p
Virat Kohli was elated after getting back in his usual form which was evident on his face after reaching fifty. Moreover, what made the knock special for Virat Kohli was the presence of his wife Anushka Sharma, who was cheering for the Bangalore skipper from the stands. Several reactions poured in on Twitter as the netizens lauded Virat Kohli for his brilliant innings. Some fans lauded Virat Kohli's exceptional stroke-play while others praised his running between the wickets.
Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child in January 2021. The duo announced the expected addition to their family through social media a few days before the IPL 2020 kickstarted in Dubai last month. Her presence at the RCB vs CSK match on Saturday had been her first public appearance since the announcement of the pregnancy.
😭♥️ pic.twitter.com/0OsDaopT0Z— po (@jobhejithiduaa) October 10, 2020
