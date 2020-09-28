Anushka Sharma Sends In Birthday Wishes For Mouni Roy, Says 'May You Always Shine'

Mouni Roy is celebrating her 35th birthday today, September 28. Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma recently took to Instagram to pen a beautiful birthday wish for Mouni Roy. The actor shared a picture of Mouni in which she is seen wearing a white shirt while she poses for the camera with a poker face.

Anushka Sharma shared the picture with a birthday note. She wrote, “Happy birthday Mouni!May you always shine your beautiful like you do”. Mouni Roy shared Anushka Sharma’s Instagram story and thanked her. She wrote, “Thank you for being the kindest loveliest inside out”. Mouni Roy also added a GIF of love you with her thanking note. Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s Instagram story.

Ekta Kapoor's birthday wish for Mouni Roy

Ekta Kapoor also took to her Instagram to share a picture collage with Mouni Roy. In the pictures, the duo is seen in goofy poses. In one of the pictures, Mouni Roy is seen planting a kiss on Ekta Kapoor's cheek while the duo flash a wide smile for the picture. She wrote, "Happie bdayyyyy gorgeous! Show me d mani mouniiii". Take a look at Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post.

Mouni Roy's birthday morning with cake and cupcakes

On September 28, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram to give a glimpse of her birthday morning. She thanked the resort for surprising her with a cake, several cupcakes, and blossoms as she woke up in the morning. The actor is seen sitting on the table with all the eateries kept right beside her. The actor is seen donning a blue bralette paired with a blue wrapped around skirt. She completed her outfit with a white floral embroidered mesh top.

Mouni Roy added a balance to her look with minimal makeup and no accessories. Moreover, she tied her hair in a low tidy bun. In the caption accompanying her social media post, Mouni Roy wrote, “Thank you for the lovely birthday morning & the day that ll follow... so grateful”. She also dropped a black heart, star-eyed smiley, fish, plant and a green-heart emoticon alongside the description. Additionally, the actor has tagged the resort name, and a global reputation management company to express gratitude. Check out Mouni Roy’s birthday getaway video.

