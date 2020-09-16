Mouni Roy Drives Away Fans' Mid-week Blues, Says Being Crazy Helps Her Stay Sane

On Wednesday, September 16, actor Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share a series of steamy pictures of herself. Unleashing her ‘insanity’, the Made in China star donned a number of sensual poses and expressions while striking a pose. Moreover, she also blessed her fans with peace advice to deal with all their mid-week blues.

Mouni Roy’s steamy mid-week post

In the pictures shared by the actor, Mouni can be seen donning a black bralette which is paired with a long khaki skirt wrapped around her chiselled waist. Flaunting her gorgeous skin, the diva opted for minimalistic makeup, nude lips and highlighted cheeks to complete her look. Sleek hair left open added elegance to her sensual avatar.

Not only she posed for the camera but also gave away her own secret that keeps her ‘sane’ amid the chaos of living her showbiz life. In her caption, Mouni explained that she follows Zsa Zsa Gabor’s advice of ‘being a little crazy’ that keeps her intact with sanity. She wrote,

Zsa Zsa Gabor once said, ”I tell you, in this world being a little crazy helps to keep you sane”!

ALSO READ| Mouni Roy Sports Stunning Beachwear And Relaxes In Pool, Says 'lnhale Exhale'

As soon as the photos were uploaded, it created a massive buzz online. Not only fans but acquaintances from the industry went gaga over her well-balanced sane and sensual look. While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s Komolika aka Aamna Sharif said, “Uff monu”, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star Aashak Goradia loved her last picture. Fans have flooded her post with fire and bomb emoticons. Take a look at how they are reacting here:

ALSO READ| Mouni Roy Helps West Bengal's Shyam Nagar Residents Affected By Cyclone Amphan

This weekend, the Naagin star was also seen teaching her fans numerous ways which can set their weekend right. From watching old movies to reading books, her list covered it all. Check it out here:

watch an old movie

snuggle by the beach

read a good book

have a hot cuppa (or two) relax & enjoy the day

happy Sunday4

ALSO READ| Mouni Roy Gives Cues On Spending 'happy Sunday' With Beach, Book And Cuppa

On the professional front, Mouni will next feature in Ayan Mukerji directed Sci-fi film Brahmastra. Along with her, the movie will also star love-birds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together onscreen for the first time. The part one of the trilogies is scheduled to release, this December.

ALSO READ| Mouni Roy Reads 'Bhagavad Gita', Explains Three Modes Of Material Nature

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.