From Sunny Leone To Mouni Roy: 5 Bollywood Celebs Giving Major Travel Goals With Pool Pics

Travelling looks like a distant dream amid the Pandemic. But that isn't the case for our Bollywood celebrities who have been escaping from reality by spending some time in a pool. From Sunny Leone posing with her husband to Alia Bhatt posing in front of a pool, take a look at the pictures of these 5 Bollywood celebrities giving us major travel goals with their stunning pool pictures.

5 Bollywood celebrities giving us major travel goals

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone has been spending her time in quarantine with her husband and her children in LA. She recently shared a picture on Instagram with her husband as they posed by the pool. The couple were seen twinning in matching outfits. Sunny Leone looked stunning in a black swimsuit and her husband wore similar coloured swimming trunks.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is another Bollywood celebrity who has been giving major travel goals with her pool picture. She was seen enjoying some leisure time in the pool in a black bikini and posted a picture of the same on her social media handle.

Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta, who recently starred in Netflix series Masaba Masaba shared a throwback Thursday picture on the gram. She was seen in a beautiful swimwear as she posed for a picture on a swing, erected in a sea. The popular designer shared the picture with a caption that said she had been dreaming of Crystal blue water and a caramel tan.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is a complete water baby and her Instagram handle is proof of it. She recently travelled to the outskirts of the city to ring in her birthday and shared pictures from her trip. The actor gave major travel goals as she posed for a picture by the pool with a book in her hand and funky sunglasses.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is another Bollywood celebrity who has been giving us major travel goals with her sunkissed pictures, as she tans herself by the pool. Dressed in a crisp white oversized shirt, the actor shared a picture by the pool, on her Instagram account.

