Mouni Roy Gives Cues On Spending 'happy Sunday' With Beach, Book And Cuppa

Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and videos of her. In this picture, the actor was seen posing with a book as she sat on a couch with a mug kept next to her. Roy was seen donning a monochrome look with a black crop tank top paired with a white skirt. Mouni Roy balanced her look with soft makeup look and open hair.

She also shared a boomerang video of her where she just played with her expressions for the camera. The actor also gave cues on what her ‘happy Sunday’ looks like. She wrote, “â£ï¸watch an old movie â£ï¸snuggle by the beach â£ï¸read a good book â£ï¸have a hot cuppa (or two) â£ï¸relax & enjoy the dayâ£ï¸happy Sundayâ£ï¸”. Fans in huge number praised Mouni Roy’s photos. Actors Arjun Bijlani and Aamna Sharif also showered love on Mouni Roy’s photos. Take a look at Mouni Roy’s Instagram post.

Mouni Roy's help for people affected in cyclone Amphan

As West Bengal continues to struggle with the damages caused due to the Amphan cyclone, Mouni Roy volunteered to support those affected due to the cyclone. The actor took to Instagram to extend her gratitude towards those who helped in rebuilding homes for the villagers in Shyam Nagar in West Bengal. She also requested people to make donations for the same.

In the video, villagers of Shyam Nagar are holding a pair of clothes donated to them and a placard thanking each of the donators with their names. The video also showcases the improved conditions of the villagers after the help they received from donations. Mouni Roy also shared details about how one can make donations.

She wrote, "WE ARE TRULY THANKFUL, PLEASE HELP US BUILD 107 more home...Today half of Shyamnagar, West Bengal is smiling, because of your contributions, love, and support. We sincerely thank you all for every rupee you contributed. With your help, we could provide roofing material to 209 families whose homes were destroyed by cyclone Amphan. Now there are 107 more families waiting for support. Can you please help us restore their homes to all of them? To contribute, please send your generosity through Google pay on number +919980512081".

