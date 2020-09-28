Mouni Roy Spends A 'lovely Birthday Morning' Amidst Nature; Watch Video

Actor Mouni Roy has been shelling out travel goals with her regular photos and videos from her Maldives vacation. Recently, she took to social media and thanked the resort for surprising her with a birthday cake and flowers. The actor shared a clip while expressing gratitude through her official Instagram handle. Here is Mouni Roy’s recent birthday video on the video-sharing platform that you must check out right away. Read on:

Mouni Roy receives a birthday surprise while on vacation

Mouni Roy took to Instagram and shared a short video of herself through her official account on September 28, 2020, Monday. She thanked the resort for surprising her with a cake, several cupcakes, and blossoms as she woke up in the morning. It features the actor sitting at a table filled with the mentioned things.

She has donned a blue bralette and teamed it with a matching wraparound skirt. Over her outfit, Mouni Roy has worn a floral-designed net top featuring bell-shaped sleeves. For a rounded off look, the actor has opted for minimal makeup and no accessories. Moreover, she tied her hair in a low tidy bun.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Mouni Roy wrote, “Thank you for the lovely birthday morning & the day that ll follow... so grateful”. She also dropped a black heart, star-eyed smiley, fish, plant and a green-heart emoticon alongside the description. Additionally, the actor has tagged the resort name, and a global reputation management company to express gratitude. Check out Mouni Roy’s recent birthday video on Instagram.

Responses to Mouni Roy's birthday post

Within an hour of sharing the social media post, Mouni Roy garnered more than 1, 40, 000 likes and over 2100 comments on the video-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities wished her on this occasion. Many among them called her cute, beautiful, gorgeous, and pretty.

On the other hand, various people expressed their excitement with a series of emoticons such as heart-shaped smileys, hearts, rose, blossoms, fire, thumbs up, kisses, and hugs, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Mouni Roy’s recent birthday post on Instagram that you must check out.

