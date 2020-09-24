Rashmika Mandanna Rings In Vijay Deverakonda's Mother's Birthday With IG Post

Vijay Deverakonda's mother, Madhavi Deverakonda is celebrating her 50th birthday today. On the occasion, the actor posted a sweet video to mark the day. Rashmika Mandanna also took to her Instagram story to ring in his mother's birthday. Here's what this is about.

Rashmika Mandanna wishes Vijay Deverakonda's mother on her 50th birthday with an Instagram story

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram account to ring in the birthday of Vijay Deverakonda's mother, Madhavi Deverakonda. She posted a selfie of the two of them with the caption, "Happy birthday beautiful" tagging Madhavi in the post. Check out Rashmika's Instagram story here:

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda also posted a beautiful video to wish his mother on her 50th birthday. The video has a funny moment with Madhavi swinging a cricket bat in the air while Vijay and his brother, Anand clap for her. Their dog looks on in fascination at the scene. The caption to the video reads, "I'll make sure you are happy forever ðŸ¤—â¤ï¸ Happy Birthday Mumma!". Take a look:

In other news, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have worked in two films together which explains the closeness between Rashmika and the Deverakonda matriarch. These include Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. The latter released in 2018 and is helmed by Parasuram. It revolves around the story of a lecturer who falls in love with a free-spirited young girl but things become difficult for him after their love story starts on the wrong foot.

Dear Comrade, on the other hand, released in 2019. The movie is helmed by Bharat Kamma while Justin Prabhakaran composed the music for the movie. The plot revolves around a student union leader who has anger management issues. He falls in love with a state-level female cricketer but his love story is fraught with difficulty owing to his temper.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover which released on February 14, 2020. The movie also casts Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in important roles. Currently, Vijay has two movies in his kitty at various stages of production. These are VD 12 and an untitled movie.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen on the silver screen in the movie Bheeshma which released on February 21, 2020. She has three other movies in her kitty. These are Sultan, Pogaru and Pushpa.

