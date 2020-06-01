Virat Kohli Calls Wife Anushka Sharma 'fearless', Says 'our Wavelengths Match'

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli recently opened up about the effortless bond that he shares with wife Anushka Sharma. He was of the opinion that she is extremely fearless and follows her gut feeling. He spoke about the one thing that he has learnt from her over the years while also shedding some light on sharing the same wavelength.

Virat Kohli has been having a number of interactions lately while he is at home during with the Coronavirus lockdown in place. He recently spoke to cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin through an Instagram live session. In the interaction, he spoke about the kind of support that he gets from his wife while she also excels in her job. He said that since Anushka Sharma also works for excellence in her own field, it is easier for her to understand his mindset which also works in the same way. It is easier for them to have a conversation about what they are going through.

Virat Kohli was of the stance that when two people share the same wavelength, it is easier to have a conversation. He said that Anushka Sharma understands what he is going through by simply assessing his body language. He also spoke highly of the decisions and choices that she makes in terms of acting and producing. He said that she is someone who always does the right things. She has the habit of following her instincts which work well for her. Virat Kohli mentioned that she is fearless and completely believes in what she does. He was of the opinion that it is also something that he has learnt from her. Have a look at the conversation that he had with Ashwin here.

