Is Vicky Kaushal Dating Katrina Kaif? 'Bhoot' Actor Answers Amid Intense Rumours

A lot is happening for Vicky Kaushal in recent months, be it delivering the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, bagging the National Award and signing numerous films. While that is on the professional front, his personal life too has been a part of the rumour mills. The actor’s rumoured relationship and break-up with Harleen Sethi made headlines and now he is allegedly in a relationship with Katrina Kaif.

With Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship up for release and the promotions underway, the ‘Katrina Kaif’ question is obvious during interviews. In one such interview, the Manmarziyaan star had earlier given a cryptic answer that love is the ‘best feeling.’

Now, in another interaction recently, Vicky was once again asked if he is in a relationship with Katrina. The actor kept the cards close to his chest, stating that he wanted to ‘guard’ his personal life. The Masaan star said that not opening up was a better option since one could avoid discussions, interpretations and misinterpretations coming out of such statements.

Story till now

It had all started with Katrina stating that she thought she’d make a good pair with Vicky on the big screen on a chat show. After this, Vicky asked her 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' as a part of a gig on a awards show. Within a few days, they started being snapped together.

Their pictures during ‘dinner dates’ and for a Diwali party last year had gone viral.

OMG OMG OMG It was a date! pic.twitter.com/BfqwZFKVKR — Katky (@Uhruhruhruh) November 13, 2019

Not just them, Katrina even came out to support his brother Sunny Kaushal by arriving at a screening of his web series The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye. Thus, gossip circles went on an overdrive. Katrina is yet to make a comment over the alleged relationship.

Meanwhile, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship is gearing up for release on February 21. It is Vicky’s first film after over a year since Uri: The Surgical Strike and also his first horror film. The movie has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana.

Katrina, on the other hand, will feature in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The action film hits the theatres on March 27.

