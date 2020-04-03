Anushka Sharma Reveals How She Boosts Her Immunity Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Many Bollywood celebs often have taken to social media to keep fans enthralled amid Coronavirus lockdown. Speaking of which, Anushka Sharma is surely on top of the list as the NH10 actor's posts are taking the internet by storm. Anushka shared cute pics with Virat Kohli on Thursday night and now has shared her morning boost secret with fans.
Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka Sharma first shared that a little turmeric in the morning is essential to boost immunity. After which, the Zero actor then likes to have some lemon water before breakfast. Furthermore, Anushka Sharma shared the last thing on her immunity boost menu that is- alkaline water. Anushka Sharma's story is a guideline for many to stay healthy amid the Coronavirus lockdown.
Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.
