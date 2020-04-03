Anushka Sharma Reveals How She Boosts Her Immunity Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Many Bollywood celebs often have taken to social media to keep fans enthralled amid Coronavirus lockdown. Speaking of which, Anushka Sharma is surely on top of the list as the NH10 actor's posts are taking the internet by storm. Anushka shared cute pics with Virat Kohli on Thursday night and now has shared her morning boost secret with fans.

Here's how Anusha Sharma boosts her immunity

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka Sharma first shared that a little turmeric in the morning is essential to boost immunity. After which, the Zero actor then likes to have some lemon water before breakfast. Furthermore, Anushka Sharma shared the last thing on her immunity boost menu that is- alkaline water. Anushka Sharma's story is a guideline for many to stay healthy amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli goof around with filters before bedtime, see pictures

Also Read | Anushka Sharma hilariously checks Virat Kohli's screentime, reminds him of dinner time

Meanwhile, Anusha Sharma's photos with Virat Kohli are a treat for sore eyes. Check them out.

Also Read | Virat Kohli shares 'fake smiles' with spouse Anushka Sharma during the quarantine

Also Read | Anushka Sharma asks an interesting question on Instagram, gets mind-blowing responses

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.