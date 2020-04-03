Anushka Sharma's Instagram Posts Will Brighten Up Your Day, See Pics

Anushka Sharma is a successful actor, producer and entrepreneur of Bollywood. She has impressed the audiences time and again with her powerful performances in movies like Sultan, Sui Dhaaga, PK, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, among others. Anushka Sharma has been nothing but a ray of hope and positivity on her social media handles during this COVID-19 lockdown period. Take a look at these following posts.

5 times Anushka Sharma radiated positivity amid COVID-19 lockdown

Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have been spreading the word on positivity and awareness on social media to help encourage their fans and the entire nation during COVID-19 lockdown. The power couple asked their fans to stay positive and safe during this time by staying at home and maintaining self-isolation. Check out these positive posts from the NH-10 actor here.

Anushka Sharma looks radiant and charming as she posts a selfie while in quarantine

Anushka Sharma gave her hubby, Virat Kohli a home grooming session to show people that it is possible to stay positive and happy at home during COVID-19 lockdown and get things done.

Both Virat and Anushka came together to urge their fans to stay indoors, follow the authority's instructions, be positive and maintain social distancing during this COVID-19 lockdown period to help the nation get rid of Coronavirus pandemic.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's photo shows one does not need much to stay happy and positive during such tough times.

The latest post from Anushka Sharma's Instagram is an adorable picture of the duo with their pet that has a very positive message for their fans and people of the nation to understand what is important in life.

