Anushka Sharma Shoots With Former Indian Cricket Captain Jhulan Goswami, See Pics

Anushka Sharma is back with a bang after a hiatus of more than a year from Bollywood with a sports biopic based on Indian all-rounder and former captain of the Indian women's cricket team, Jhulan Goswami. Pictures of the actor wearing the blue jersey and walking on the cricket pitch at Kolkata's Eden Gardens have surfaced online and have created anticipation among the fans. Anushka will be playing the role of a cricketer for the first time in this film.

Take a look:

The actor can be seen filming for her upcoming movie in presence of Jhulan Goswami on the field. Anushka Sharma has left no stone unturned in the prep for this film as she can be spotted with the same hairstyle as Jhulan herself and will be learning to mirror her gait and her game techniques directly from her over the course of the shoot. The photos show Anushka wearing an older Team India cricket jersey, while Goswami can be seen wearing jeans and a sports jacket.

Anushka reportedly shot for a sequence where she can be seen entering the stadium of 10 players behind her and will be a part of the promo video of the film. No official announcements have been made by the makers of the film but the visuals sure have stirred up the interest of netizens and fans alike. This is Anushka Sharma's first film post the 2018 Aanand L Rai film Zero opposite Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif which was a box-office failure and a critical disaster.

About Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami is an all-rounder and former captain of the Indian women's cricket team who has been the recipient of the Arjuna Award as well as the highly coveted Padma Shri for her innings in Indian cricket. She had led India to its first Test series triumph in England. She won the ICC Women's Player of The Year in 2007. Goswami is the leading wicket-taker (200) in the history of women's ODI cricket. She was a part of the Indian squad that had made it to two World Cup finals and 2005 and 2017 respectively where they had finished as the runners-up.

