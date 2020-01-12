Anushka Sharma To Star In A Biopic On Former Indian Cricket Team Captain Jhulan Goswami?

Anushka Sharma has been away from the silver screen since the release of her last film Zero which released in 2018. According to reports from a national daily, the actor is expected to return to the screen with a biopic project based on Jhulan Goswami, the former captain of the Indian women's cricket team. Nothing has been confirmed by the actor or the makers of the said film yet, although if reports are to be believed, the actor is expected to start filming for the project at Kolkata's Eden Gardens cricket ground soon.

According to reports, the sports biopic will feature Anushka Sharma portraying the all-rounder Jhulan Goswami and she will be expected to learn the batting and bowling techniques from Goswami herself. Anushka is also rumoured to play the lead role in Farah Khan's remake of the old Amitabh Bachchan starrer classic film Satte Pe Satta. The actor is expected to play the role of the strict yet loving teacher which was portrayed by veteran actor Hema Malini in the classic.

About Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami is an all-rounder and former captain of the Indian women's cricket team who has been the recipient of the Arjuna Award as well as the highly coveted Padma Shri for her innings in Indian cricket. She is a tall medium-pacer of the Indian Women's cricket team and former skipper as well. She had led India to its first Test series triumph in England.

She won the ICC Women's Player of The Year in 2007. Goswami is the leading wicket-taker (200) in the history of women ODI cricket. She was a part of the Indian squad that had made it to two World Cup finals and 2005 and 2017 respectively where they had finished as the runners-up.

