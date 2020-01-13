Anushka Sharma Slays These Looks Thanks To Her Different Kinds Of Jackets

Anushka Sharma is one of the finest actors of Bollywood. She is also loved for her vivid and classy dressing sense. Have a look at instances where the actor slayed in jackets.

Anushka Sharma’s best jacket looks:

1. Anushka Sharma can be seen pulling off a very different look in this picture. She is wearing a heavy jacket which has heavy sequins work, with a pair of green pants and a crop top. The actor can also be seen wearing heavy silver jewellery with this outfit. Her look is Indo-western and unique in nature.

2. Anushka can be seen wearing a grey winter jacket in the picture. She is pulling off a full black look in the picture posted. The actor also wore a pair of white shoes and to complete her look, she wore a golden neckpiece.

3. Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a little black dress in the picture. The actor is wearing a white shrug in the picture. The picture has been clicked in neon light. to complete her look, her hair has been left open with soft curls.

4. The actor can be seen pulling off a casual look in the picture. She is wearing a pair of white pants with a black crop top and an oversized denim jacket. Anushka Sharma can also be seen wearing a pair of black shoes in the picture.

Image Courtesy: Anushka Sharma Instagram

