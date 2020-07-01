Anushka Sharma Shows Bacteria Levels In Respiratory Droplets When One Doesn't Wear Masks

Unlock 1.0 has led everyone to slowly resume a normal life. In this time of crisis, many celebrities are still at home as not all productions houses have started shooting films. Celebs are still staying home and are using social media to keep their fans entertained and are also creating awareness to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

In this time of crisis, actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram to share a story where she told fans what happens if they do not wear a mask. Take a look at the picture Anushka Sharma shared here.

Anushka Sharma creates awareness amid unlock 1.0

On June 30, Anushka took to her Instagram and shared a post where she shows her fans how bacteria spread while doing several different activities. She showed a comparison of what difference does it make for wearing and not wearing a mask. In the post, the viewers can see two pictures.

The first pic shows the spread of bacteria by sneezing, singing, coughing and talking. In the second picture, it can be seen how coughing for 15 seconds at different distances can affect masked and unmasked people. In her story, she wrote, "please wear a mask" and also used a mask face emoji. Take a look at the post here to know more.

(Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram)

On Professional front

Anushka Sharma's production house, Clean Slate Films recently produced the web series Paatal Lok. The show has been widely appreciated by critics and audiences alike. After the success of Paatal Lok, Anushka Sharma's production house is released a new Netflix original film on June 24. This film is titled, Bulbbul. This film was a fantastic tale of self-discovery and justice which was based on the backdrop of folklore, mystery, mayhem and intrigue. In one of her other Instagram post, she also talked about how the story of Bulbbul is the story of a girl’s journey from innocence to strength.

The actor wrote a story in comparison to the film. She said "From understanding how the industry works to turn into a producer when I was just 25, I started Clean Slate Filmz with a vision to tell the best stories out there. Working with newer faces and fresh talent has definitely given me a new kind of perspective. We are all constantly growing, changing and evolving as humans and there’s a quiet strength to that. I chose to dive into work when I was a teenager and I’ve been growing ever since. The early start has taught me a lot and I choose to apply that wisdom in my personal and professional life every day." Take a look at the post here.

