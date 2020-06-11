Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan And Other Bollywood Couples' Memorable Poses On Instagram

Several celebrity couples like Kareena Kapoor -Saif Ali Khan and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli often post pictures of themselves posing together. Many Bollywood couples do not shy away from showcasing their love for each other through some adorable poses. Be it at a gathering, vacations or on social media, theses couples know how to dish out couple goals. With all that said now, here are some of the posing lessons that one can take from Bollywood's couples:

Posing lessons from Bollywood's couples

Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture with her husband Saif Ali Khan from their trip to Italy. The two celebrated the trip with this romantic post on Instagram. Saif can be seen resting his hand on Kareena's shoulder.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Films Where The Actor Essayed Serious Roles

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have, time and again, given fans some major couple goals as the two can be often seen having a gala time and spending quality moments with each other. Anushka celebrated her last Diwali by sharing an adorable picture of the two together. The picture garnered huge attention with over 2 million likes on Instagram.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor And Rani Mukerji's Most Memorable Moments Together

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never shy away from displaying their love for each other. The two have shared several romantic moments during their outings, award functions, and on social media. The couple stole the show with their romantic moments when they attended the IIFA Awards.

Ranveer posted a picture of him hugging Deepika. He accompanied the post with a caption that showcased how much he loves being around Deepika. He wrote, ''Double the Endorphin-rush when She’s around! 💕💕#homegymbuddies 🏋🏻‍♀️🏋🏻 my #mondaymotivation @deepikapadukone''.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Memorable Throwback Pic With Salman Khan

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have, time and again, displayed their romantic moments on social media. The two celebrated the New Year in their own unique way. Nick performed at Miami along with his brothers and Priyanka was seen cheering for him. Nick took to Instagram and shared a picture of them together.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Unforgettable Dialogues On Life And Happiness From Her Movies

Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to celebrate his wedding anniversary and wished wife, Twinkle Khanna by sharing a very goofy and interesting picture. The picture showcases Akshay donning 2.0's Pakshirajan's avatar and Twinkle can be seen giving a terrified look. Akshay Kumar captioned the post as "Visual representation of what married life looks like".

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.