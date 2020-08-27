Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Anushka Sharma & Kareena Kapoor Khan Partied In Switzerland

Anushka Sharma recently announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli. A few days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan also announced her pregnancy. Here’s a throwback picture of the two actors when they celebrated the new year together in Gstaad (Switzerland).

In this picture, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan are seen posing with their husbands Virat Kohli and Saif Ali Khan. They also have another Bollywood couple who joined them in the celebrations in Gstaad – Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Anushka Sharma opted for a black sequin dress while Kareena Kapoor Khan and Natasha twinned in white ensembles. Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Virat Kohli were twinning in black and white tuxedos. The picture has been going viral on the internet after Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy announcement.

Since Anushka and Kareena both are pregnant. Bringing back this pic, which was clicked in the beginning of 2020 pic.twitter.com/4WmMVonJFY — HARSHITA (@iHarshita) August 27, 2020

Anushka Sharma's pregnancy announcement

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently took to their respective social media handles to share they are expecting their first child. In the picture, the duo is spotted striking a wide smile as they posed for a picture. Virat Kohli kept it casual with his dressing as he wore t-shirt and trousers, while Anushka Sharma flaunted her baby bump in a black polka dot ruffled dress. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli posted the picture with the caption "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏".

Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy announcement

Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy announcement came in on August 13. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced their pregnancy by releasing a statement. The statement read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support". Several celebrities poured in wishes after Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy announcement. Soha Ali Khan addressed her brother as 'quad father' as she wished the duo. The duo has a boy together named Taimur who is 3 years old.

Kareena Kapoor's throwback picture

Here's another throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan where she looks beautiful in ethnic. The throwback picture takes us back to the time when Kareena Kapoor Khan visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. In this picture, she is seen striking a pose with a beautiful backdrop of the Golden Temple and water. Kareena Kapoor Khan is spotted wearing an emerald green salwar suit with her head covered with a dupatta. Her look is completed with black sunglasses and nude makeup. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fans have been going gaga over the picture and it is shared on various fan pages. Have a look at the picture.

