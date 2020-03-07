Anushka Sharma Sports Trending Shaggy Cut With Sheer Grace

The shaggy haircut has taken Bollywood by storm. While last year, renowned international celebrities flaunted their trendy blunt bob cut, this time a new trend has taken over. That is, showcasing their messy and wild waves.

Last year, everyone chopped their long hair for a unique and formal look. This time shaggy cut is marking its return after trending in the 90s. Among many renowned Bollywood celebrities, Anushka Sharma is up to the style with her new messy hairdo. She has opted for maximum layers and waves for a bold look. Therefore, we have compiled some of the actor’s incredible pictures while she is sporting this trendy cut. Have a look. Read on to know more:

Here are pictures of Anushka Sharma sporting trendy shaggy cut with sheer grace

Clicked by Dabboo Ratnani, this is one of the best photos of Anushka Sharma according to the fans. She is seen sporting a shiny dress. This dress has a thigh-slit, the actor is seen sporting a shaggy hair cut. It was posted on Instagram on February 20, 2020.

On February 1, 2020, Sharma took to her official social media handle to post a photo from her Grazia shoot. In the photo, she is sporting her trademark look. She has a shaggy hair cut, which she has pulled off with grace. It has garnered over 12 lakh likes.

On January 15, 2020, Sharma posted a photo that featured herself having a good time, sitting in her balcony. She has kept her hair open and they fall perfectly in the photo. It went on to garner over 18 lakh likes.

On November 22, 2019, Sharma posted a photo from her Nush photoshoot. She has kept her hair styled in a shaggy manner. It went on to garner three lakh likes by the fans and features Sharma wearing a sundress and a denim jacket.

