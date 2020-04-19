Here's How Anushka Sharma Spends Her Life In Quarantine; See Pics

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has been staying indoors and practising social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. As the government announced lockdown, she has been spreading awareness and spending time with her husband Virat Kohli. Moreover, she has been using social media to share a few insights into her day to day life during this period. Therefore, we have compiled some of her Instagram posts for you to check out.

Here is how Anushka Sharma spends her day during the lockdown

1. Playing monopoly with family

In a recent post on Instagram, Anushka Sharma described the importance of family in one’s life. She also urged everyone to make the most of the available time by clearing misunderstandings with their closed ones, sharing a smile, laugh and showing affection. In the photo accompanying the caption, Sharma and Virat Kohli are spending time with her parents and playing monopoly.

2. Lighting oil lamps

Anushka Sharma shared a post on Instagram stating that she has been lighting oil lamps for years. With this, she revealed how she has been praying extra so that people get the strength to fight the novel virus. Have a look at her post.

3. Spending time with her pet dog

In her recent post, Anushka Sharma wrote how people run away from things claiming they have been too busy to deal with them. During the lockdown period, she realised that every cloud has a silver lining and said that fulfilling our basic needs with roof, food, water, and her family’s good health is the most important thing. In the photo, she is spending a gala time with her husband Virat Kohli and her pet dog.

4. Hairstylist avatar

One day, Anushka Sharma grabbed a pair of scissors and trimmed her husband’s hair. The duo created an adorable video. Moreover, in the end, it showcased Virat Kohli’s makeover after the haircut. Have a look at the post.

