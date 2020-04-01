Anushka Sharma, Selena Gomez's Recommendations Will Keep You Busy Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amidst the Covid-19 lockdown, the world is practising social distancing. Celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood have thus recommended their fans to stay healthy by meditating and eating healthy. Apart from urging fans to stay indoors, celebrities are also sharing a list of their playlist and recommending some movies for their fans to watch and make the most of their time at home. Here's a list of those celebrities who shared movies and songs recommendation.

Celebrities who shared movies & music recommendation

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma shared a list of songs that she has been listening to, on loop, during this time of quarantine. The list included the names of a few artists like Ritviz and Peter Cat Recording co. Anushka Sharma also shared a list of some of her favourite old cult songs like Truly Madly Deeply by Savage Garden and Numb by Linkin Park.

Selena Gomez

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra Reveals Who's Giving Him Company During Quarantine; See Picture

Selena Gomez has been releasing some of her songs from her new album. Selena Gomez shared the music video of her new song Dance Again and also shared that she feels sad to release a song during this time of crisis. The Wolves singer also recommended a few songs on her social media account, urging her fans to listen to them.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Ghost Stories actor Sobhita Dhulipala too shared a few movies that she had watched while being quarantine. She shared a list of few films that were available on OTT platforms Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Scenes From 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' That Makes It Worth A Watch

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most active stars on social media who has been sharing different tips with his fans to keep themselves engaged. The actor shared a list of films to keep themselves engaged during the 21-day lockdown. The movies recommended by Arjun Kapoor are classic films and also told his fans that these movies will help them make their lockdown simpler.

Also Read: When Sonakshi Sinha And Badshah Collaborated To Churn Out Groovy Songs

Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar & Others Who Played Good Samaritans, Donated For COVID Relief

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.