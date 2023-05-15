Anushka Sharma To Natasa Stankovic, WAGs Steal The Limelight Off Pitch

The craze for IPL 2023 among Indians is quite evident. However, what excites the netizens more is when Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty, and other star wives and girlfriends of the cricketers attend the match. Here's a list of celebrities who steal the limelight off the pitch.



Anushka Sharma

Anushka, the wife of Virat Kohli, always manages to steal the limelight whenever she is spotted in the stands cheering for her husband. For the unversed, Kohli plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The actress will be making her full-fledged comeback to acting with the upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress. The movie is based on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie is expected to release this year on an OTT platform.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya, who is the wife of Lucknow Super Giants' skipper KL Rahul, is often spotted cheering for her husband. The couple got married earlier this year in an intimate ceremony attended by their families and close friends. Daughter of veteran star Suniel Shetty, Athiya made her Bollywood debut with Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi in 2015. The actress is yet to announce her next project.

Natasa Stankovic

She is the wife of Hardik Pandya, who is a captain of Gujarat Titans. Natasha is often spotted in the stands with their son Agastya. Also, she keeps her Insta family updated by sharing pictures and videos from the matches she attends. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's Satyagrah in the song Aiyo Ji. She has also featured in music videos like DJ Waley Babu and Nai Shad Da. She was also part of Anushka Sharma's Zero in a cameo appearance.

Dhanashree

Dhanashree, a choreographer by profession, is the wife of Yuzvendra Chahal. He plays for Rajasthan Royals as a right-arm leg-break bowler. She also keeps her Insta family updated by sharing behind-the-scenes videos and pictures of the team. Most recently, when Yuzi became the leading wicket taker in IPL, Dhanashree dedicated a post to him.