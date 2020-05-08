Anushka Sharma To Sonakshi Sinha, B-Town Celebs Share Pics Of Full Moon

This month's supermoon, also known as Super Flower Moon, was observed on May 8, 2020. This was the last supermoon of 2020. During this time, the moon appears bigger and brighter than usual as it is near perigee -- the closest approach of the moon to the Earth. A supermoon was visible last month too and was called the 'Super Pink Moon'. Several Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty decided to share the pictures of the eye-pleasing view of the full moon. Take a look.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma shared a beautiful view where the moon had just appeared in the sky as the sun was still setting. Though it appeared like a little point in the sky, the whole view was a sight to behold.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha shared an amazing picture of the full moon where it looked bright and shining amid the clouds in the sky. The actor also shared a beautiful thought, she wrote, "the moon is something else tonight. If some of you looked at the same time as I did, for a moment we weren't alone".

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty shared the picture of the full moon in a beautiful frame where the moon was shining bright with the lights of different buildings. Take a look at her post.

super moon in scorpio! ♏️💫🤍 pic.twitter.com/hI3DSfwdEi — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) May 7, 2020

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy shared a boomerang video of the full moon. She captured the full moon shining bright with the frame of trees and leaves swinging with the wind. She shared two videos and adored it a special day.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday also enjoyed the full moon. She shared the picture on her Instagram story where the full moon was seen dazzling and beautiful. She wrote, "In my defence, the moon was full and I was left unsupervised."

