From Anushka Sharma To Akshay Kumar: Celebs Who Lost Their Pet Animals

Losing a pet can cause intense grief for pet owners. Pets hold a very special place in the owners' hearts. Throughout the years, many celebrities have lost their pets and have expressed their grief by sharing posts over social media handles. From Akshay Kumar to and Anushka Sharma, here are some of the Bollywood celebs who have lost their pets over the years:

Celebrities who lost their pets

Akshay Kumar owned two pets of German Shepherd breed and they were named Okie and Cleo. Okie passed away at the age of 14 in the year 2014. Khiladi's son Aarav shared a very close bond with Okie. Scroll through Twinkle Khanna's Instagram feed and viewers will always find her German Shepherd Cleo making special appearances.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently mourned the death of their pet dog, Bruno. Virat Kohli, as well as Anushka Sharma, have shared some of the most adorable pictures of their pet dog. Have a look-

Tiger Shroff, in the month of March this year, lost his pet cat, JD. The Baaghi 3 actor took to his Instagram and shared a heartfelt post on the death of his pet cat, who has lived with him and his family for almost 17 years. Check out the post right below-

Salman Khan mourned the death of his pet dog, My Love, as the pet was called, in the year 2018. Salman Khan took to his Twitter account and posted a picture that features him planting a kiss on his beloved pet dog. The actor waved his pet goodbye with a heartfelt post.

My most beautiful my love gone today. God bless her soul. pic.twitter.com/a7Xdag3Xye — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 18, 2018

