Sonakshi Sinha Finds It 'disheartening' To Be Still Trolled For Ramayan Gaffe On KBC

Sonakshi Sinha's Ramayan controversy is still as fresh as ever. Even though it has been several months since her gaffe on Amitabh Bachchan's quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, he still trolled for it. This seems to have upset Sonakshi quite a bit. While interacting with Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, she opened up about feeling disheartened for being trolled for it even now.

In 2019, Sonakshi Sinha had made an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati. When host, Amitabh Bachchan asked for whom did Ramayan's character, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb, Sonakshi found herself in a fix and had to use a lifeline for the answer. She received quite an earful, although in good faith, from Amitabh Bachchan for not knowing the answer. The latter even pointed out that Sonakshi's house was called Ramayan and her father, Shatrughan Sinha was named after one of Ram's brother.

This incident got Sonakshi Sinha trolled on social media quite a lot back then. However, with the Ramayan rerun, Sonakshi began to trend on social media again for it. Opening up to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, she said how she and the fellow contestant had both become blank when they were asked the question on the show. Although she found it embarrassing, the actor said how such moments happened it to everyone.

Talking about it further, Sonakshi Sinha said how it has been five to six months since the incident but she still gets trolled for it. She added that "Ramayana was about Lord Rama teaching everyone how to be a better son, better father, better husband and a better human". But instead of taking such lessons from it, netizens were trolling her but she does not pay attention to it anymore.

Sri Sri & Sonakshi Sinha talk about ways to deal with insecurities in life; Watch video https://t.co/K9FUzLKkpm — Republic (@republic) May 7, 2020

While talking about the Ramayan rerun, veteran actor, Mukesh Khanna also took a jibe at Sonakshi Sinha's expense. He said commented on how the Ramayan rerun will help people get acquainted with their epics and legends. Taking a dig at Sonakshi he said, "It will also help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas".

