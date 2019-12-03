This Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma Starrer Is All Set To Entertain China

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starring social-drama, Sui Dhaaga managed to win the hearts of the Indian audience. The film was introduced to the audience during last year and it managed to collect a total of ₹125.09 crores which gave it the title of a hit film by the box office means. The film was not only appreciated by the audience but the critics as well. Now, the YRF produced film is all set to be released in China. Read more about Varun Dhawan’s Sui Dhaaga being released in China.

Sui Dhaaga will be released in China

According to media reports, the film is going to be released in China on the coming Friday i.e. December 6th, 2019. The film has a super interesting plot where a couple ends up participating in a renowned fashion competition. This may get the attention of the Chinese audience, as it did here. In the past, films like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Thugs Of Hindostan, failing to do well in China but small scale movies with new and never seen concepts like Hichki, Secret Superstar, Hindi Medium and Andhadhun, ended up being huge blockbusters there. The makers of the film will hope that their work shines in a different country and it seems possible with the casts terrific performance in the film. Read more about nominations for acting performances in Sui Dhaaga.

Sui Dhaaga nominations

Anushka Sharma was nominated for Critic's Award for Best Female Actor at the Filmfare Awards. Yamini Das, who was seen playing the role of Dhawan's mother onscreen, was nominated for Best Female Actor in Supporting Role at Filmfare. Kataria also managed to receive two nods for Best Original Story and Best Dialogues.

