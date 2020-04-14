Anushka Sharma Urges Fans To Note Down Timings To Feed Stray Animals

With the coronavirus outbreak hitting the world, there are many messages circulating over the internet that dogs can pass the COVID-19 virus. Due to which many across the country are abandoning their pets. Bringing this situation to light, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and made a humble request to her fans to not abandon their pets. And now, the Zero actor also urges fans to note down the animal feeding time slots given by Mumbai Police and abide by the same.

Anushka Sharma urges to note down timings to feed stray animals

Anushka Sharma, on April 13, took to her Instagram story and requested fans to note down the timings given by the Mumbai Police to feed the stray animals and abide the same. The tweet shared by Mumbai police says, "Stray out, but only from 5.30 am to 7.30 am. We appeal to the animal lovers of Mumbai to feed their neighbourhood stray animals and birds only between the allotted time slots for better management of crowds".

'Stray Out', but only from 5.30 AM to 7.30 AM.



We appeal to animal lovers of Mumbai to feed their neighborhood stray animals and birds only between the allotted time slots for better management of crowds.#PawsitivelyDelightful #PawsitiveUpdate #Essentials4All pic.twitter.com/haOst3ICn2 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 11, 2020

Earlier, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to share a humble request. She said, "It's a humble request for all pet parents to not abandon their pets during these times of crisis. Please instead, take care of them and keep them safe with you. It's inhuman to abandon them".

Practice 'self-isolation'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also urged their fans to practice ‘self-isolation’ amid the Coronavirus pandemic. “We are staying at home for our safety and for everyone else’s as well. And you should do too to prevent the further spread of the virus", said Anushka and Virat in a video.

