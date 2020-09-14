Ayushmann Khurrana's Birthday: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Other Celebs Extend Wishes

Bollywood’s versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana ringed in his 36th birthday on September 14 and scores of his friends from the industry flocked to social media to extend their wishes. To commemorate the joyous occasion and make the actor’s day extra special, several stars like Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, Sanjana Sanghi, and Anushka Sharma wished the actor on their respective social media handles.

Celebs wish Ayushmann Khurrana

Taapsee Pannu shared a special wish for the birthday on her Instagram story where she shared a throwback picture from the sets of their upcoming unknown project. While captioning the post, the actress wrote, “Happy birthday Khurrana! Let’s explore the sporting arena this year.”

Followed by Taapsee was Varun Dhawan who shared a throwback picture from his archives where the two young actors can be seen striking a cool pose together backstage from their performance together at an event. While captioning his Instagram story, the actor wrote that this picture was clicked many years back when the two danced on the same stage on each other’s songs.

Actress Sanjana Sanghi who made her Bollywood debut with Dil Bechara also shared her sweet birthday wishes for Ayushmann Khurrana on her Instagram story. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a pose like a king with that cool swag. While captioning the post, the actress wishes her fellow Virgo companion and thanked him for always encouraging and inspiring her with his work. At last, the actress sent heaps of birthday hugs and love to the actor on his special occasion. Actress Anushka Sharma also penned her beautiful birthday wishes for the Bala actor. The actress wished him good luck for his future endeavors and also prayed that he continues to push all boundaries and create landmarks with his work on the big screen.

Apart from his friends, the actor also received beautiful wishes from his wife Tahira Kashyap. Tahira not only shared a goofy picture with her husband but also had a mushy message with the same. The picture has Ayushmann and Tahira striking a pose for a fun selfie. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan actor's face can be seen smeared with cake while Tahira can be seen licking the same off his face while sporting a funny expression. Tahira also had a lovely message for the Badhaai Ho actor. She wrote, 'Having my cake and eating it too.' She also went on to call Ayushmann her soulmate.

