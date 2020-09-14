When Ayushmann Khurrana Admitted His Kiss In 'Vicky Donor' Affected His Marriage

Back in 2018, Ayushmann Khurrana graced Neha Dhupia's show No Filter Neha Season 3. Amid their fun conversation, Khurrana revealed some secrets about his wife, Tahira Kashyap. Speaking about the beginning of his career in Bollywood, Khurrana recalled how Tahira and he were holding the hands of each other while watching his film, Vicky Donor. He remarked that Tahira Kashyap Khurrana left his hand after the kissing scene in Vicky Donor appeared on the screen.

More so, Ayushmann also shared that Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's uneasiness lasted for a good 2-3 years. In every film, there was a kiss, exclaimed the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor. Adding to that, he stated that he used to tell the directors to cut off the kissing scenes from his films as it used to create a problem in his house.

Also Read | When Ayushmann Khurrana had called Dharma's office & was told 'We work only with stars'

In the same conversation with Neha, Ayushmann also revealed that his intended debut film never saw the light of the day. The actor spoke about how his film was titled KLPD, Kisses Love Pizza Dosti, for which he stayed in Thailand for about a week. However, the makers disowned the film even before the shoot took place and he returned home, added Ayushmann.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana pens bday note for 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' co-star Jitendra Kumar

On September 4, 2018, Neha Dhupia shared a stunning picture with Ayushmann Khurrana and wrote, "And so it begins ... the chats, the laughs and the amazing guests ... the making of #nofilterneha season 3 ... Ayushmann Khurrana, thank you for being the one to kick start our recordings ... you were so warm and wonderful." The duo's picture heaped lovely comments and praises from fans.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana shares a beautiful picture of wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana on IG story; See here

Ayushmann Khurrana has been married to Tahira Kashyap Khurrana for 11 years. In November 2019, he shared a throwback picture of the latter and celebrated his anniversary. Sharing Tahira's pic, Ayushmann wrote, "Eleven years with this beautiful girl. Got butterflies of all kinds while posting this picture. Umm, Happy anniversary."

Ayushmann Khurrana's debut

Khurrana debuted in Bollywood in 2012, with his role in the film, Vicky Donor, alongside Yami Gautam. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie was a massive hit. After this, he was roped in for back-to-back films like Nautanki Saala!, Bewakoofiyaan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana proudly shows off his little girl Varushka, spots T-shirt & cap on her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.