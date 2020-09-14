Ayushmann Khurrana's Fitness Transformation Details For Abhishek Kapoor's Next Revealed

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been celebrating his 36th birthday at home in Chandigarh. In a recent interaction with Mid-day, the actor threw some light on the intense workout routine which he has been religiously following since the past few months. He has been working hard to fit into his character in Abhishek Kapoor’s next, where he plays a cross-functional athlete.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s intense workout schedule

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has lately been following an intense workout regimen to fit into the role of an athlete in an upcoming Abhishek Kapoor film. In a recent interaction with the news daily Mid-day, the actor spoke about the kind of efforts he has been putting in to reach his goal. He said that he is racing against time to achieve the desired physique and has not been taking a single day off from it. He wants the audience to see something new about him, which is why he has been working hard to transform himself into an athlete, especially in appearance.

Ayushmann also shed some light on how he is approaching his fitness schedule while being settled in Chandigarh. He has been indulging in core training for two to three hours every day. He said that he has to do leg workouts on Mondays and he keeps looking for excuses to avoid them. Pointing towards the intensity of this workout routine, he said that he hopes to be in the right condition to celebrate and above that, walk properly.

Ayushmann has also been put under a proper protein-rich diet to help his transformation. He has been in touch with his personal trainer over video calling apps as his trainer is currently in Mumbai. His trainer, Rakesh Udiyar has also been helping him intensify his training routine since they are nearing the film schedule.

Read Ayushmann Khurrana Proudly Shows Off His Little Girl Varushka, Spots T-shirt & Cap On Her

Also read Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrratt Bharuccha Revive Old Memories As 'Dream Girl' Clocks 1 Year

Speaking about his 36th birthday celebrations at home, amidst his family and friends, Khurrana said that he does not remember the last time he had a birthday celebration at home with family. He added that it feels special to have a birthday celebration with his near and dear ones around.

Read Ayushmann Khurrana Urges Fans To Help 'end Violence against Children In India'; Watch

Also read Ayushmann Khurrana Lauds Berlin Film Festival For Introducing Gender-free Film Awards

Image Courtesy: Ayuushamann Khurrana and Ravindu Patil Photography Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.